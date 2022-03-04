Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EGO. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.52. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1,952.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,082,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834,490 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 15.6% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 22,306,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,605 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 4,734.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,825,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,174 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 123.6% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,666,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after buying an additional 1,474,109 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after buying an additional 696,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

