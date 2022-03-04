Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis Sells 29,314 Shares of Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total value of C$423,294.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,393,748.80.

ELD stock opened at C$14.19 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$9.52 and a 12-month high of C$15.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELD. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.88.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.