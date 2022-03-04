Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target Raised to $12.50

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EGO. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 343,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 200,781 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 25,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

