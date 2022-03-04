Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a C$14.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s current price.

EFN has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB decreased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$17.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.08.

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$12.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.17. The company has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.19. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$11.61 and a 12 month high of C$15.28.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

