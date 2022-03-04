Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ELEV. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevation Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.31.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Shares of Elevation Oncology stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. Elevation Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevation Oncology will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 188,517 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $12,650,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,341,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.