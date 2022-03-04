Elie Melhem Sells 5,600 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $145.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.44 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

WTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,992,000 after acquiring an additional 318,578 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 648.4% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

