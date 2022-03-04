Empire Petroleum Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, March 8th (OTCMKTS:EMPR)

Shares of Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR – Get Rating) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, March 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMPR opened at $3.05 on Friday. Empire Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58.

Get Empire Petroleum alerts:

About Empire Petroleum (Get Rating)

Empire Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas. Its operations include Empire Louisiana, Empire North Dakota, and Empire Texas, The company was founded in August 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.