Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavor Group in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

EDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 35.21.

Shares of EDR opened at 28.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 28.74. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 22.02 and a 52 week high of 35.28.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

