Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Down 51.1% in February

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the January 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.8 days.
OTCMKTS ELEZF traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. 1,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90. Endesa has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $28.10.
About Endesa (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endesa (ELEZF)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.