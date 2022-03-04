Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Down 51.1% in February

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the January 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.8 days.

OTCMKTS ELEZF traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. 1,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90. Endesa has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $28.10.

About Endesa (Get Rating)

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

