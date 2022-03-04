Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Down to $8.84

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $8.17. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 116,289 shares.
Separately, TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.
The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.46.
About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)
Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Fuels (UUUU)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.