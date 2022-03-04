Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Down to $8.84

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $8.17. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 116,289 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 18,081.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

