Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,283 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $84.35. The company had a trading volume of 134,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,336. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

