Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $12.99 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF accounts for 3.8% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $12,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,641,000 after buying an additional 148,709 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 40,049 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,203,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 50,343 shares during the last quarter.

RWJ traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.30. 881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,975. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.21 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.97.

