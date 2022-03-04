Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,362 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,088. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.40. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.