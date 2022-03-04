Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Sells 172,095 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 172,095 shares during the period. Marathon Oil makes up about 0.8% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,806,000 after buying an additional 212,086 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 45.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 61,918 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,752 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,375,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.41.

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $23.50. 1,387,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,840,564. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.75. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

