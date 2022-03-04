Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.
ETTX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.58. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Friday.
About Entasis Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.
