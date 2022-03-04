Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ETTX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.58. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

