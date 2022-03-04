Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ETTX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. 96,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,599. The company has a market cap of $83.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.58. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48.
ETTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)
