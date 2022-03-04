Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ETTX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. 96,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,599. The company has a market cap of $83.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.58. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48.

ETTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETTX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

