Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.57%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

