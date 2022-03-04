EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,775,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,826,000 after buying an additional 470,581 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 490.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after buying an additional 643,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $716,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.60.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HFC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About HollyFrontier (Get Rating)

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.