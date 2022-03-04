Epic Cash Price Tops $1.54 on Major Exchanges (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00003712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $21.28 million and approximately $11,390.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00034726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00104446 BTC.

About Epic Cash

EPIC is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 13,826,180 coins. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

