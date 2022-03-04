Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst K. Patel expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCYC. SVB Leerink started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

BCYC stock opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.04.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

