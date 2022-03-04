Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for CytomX Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $10,420,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,697 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,305,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 977,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 355.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 742,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after buying an additional 697,287 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.