Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Foran Mining Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foran Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Cormark also issued estimates for Foran Mining’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on FOM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Foran Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Foran Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Foran Mining in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foran Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.75.

Foran Mining stock opened at C$2.45 on Thursday. Foran Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.77 and a 52 week high of C$3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 10.39, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$580.27 million and a PE ratio of -81.67.

Foran Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.