Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Progyny, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Progyny in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progyny’s FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.84. Progyny has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,955,000 after acquiring an additional 136,122 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Progyny by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,534,000 after acquiring an additional 900,432 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 407.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Progyny by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,725,000 after acquiring an additional 513,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $2,558,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $575,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,406 shares of company stock valued at $19,355,714 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

