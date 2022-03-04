Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee forecasts that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cyclerion Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

CYCN stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

