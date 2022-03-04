Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Winpak Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Pi Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Winpak in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.13. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Winpak’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Winpak from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of WPK opened at C$39.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.07. Winpak has a one year low of C$34.74 and a one year high of C$45.59.

In other news, Director Ilkka Tapio Suominen purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$37.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$203,775. Also, Director Antti Aarnio-Wihuri purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,587,802. Insiders have bought 10,670 shares of company stock worth $386,372 in the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Winpak’s payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

