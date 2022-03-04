Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

