Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Escalade in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of ESCA stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. Escalade has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66. The company has a market cap of $180.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Escalade had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Escalade will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESCA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Escalade by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 19,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Escalade by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Escalade by 795.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 26,945 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Escalade during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Escalade by 15.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods and Escalade Sports segments, which contain different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

