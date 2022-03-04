ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GWH. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.20.
Shares of GWH stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. ESS Tech has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWH. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
