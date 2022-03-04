Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,288 shares of company stock valued at $364,531. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Essent Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Essent Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Essent Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Essent Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

