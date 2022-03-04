Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Increased to $28.50 by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EPRT. Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.31.

EPRT stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.31. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 128.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $215,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

