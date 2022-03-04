Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Increased to $28.50 by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EPRT. Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.31.

EPRT stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.31. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 128.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $215,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.