Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WTRG traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.39.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Utilities (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.