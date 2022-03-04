Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of WTRG traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.39.
Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.
In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.
