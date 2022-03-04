Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Establishment Labs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.29.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ESTA. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.72. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $46.93 and a twelve month high of $88.66. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

In other Establishment Labs news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.42 per share, for a total transaction of $594,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth $27,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 1.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Establishment Labs (Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.