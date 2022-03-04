Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “
Shares of EVLO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,916. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $164.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.66. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.
