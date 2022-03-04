Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Shares of EVLO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,916. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $164.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.66. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

