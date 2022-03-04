Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Everbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $36.81 on Monday. Everbridge has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.39.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 1,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

