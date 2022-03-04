Evercore ISI Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $325.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Workday from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $316.83.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY opened at $245.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,726.64, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a 12 month low of $205.90 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.16 and a 200 day moving average of $261.99.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.48, for a total transaction of $686,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,864 shares of company stock worth $109,911,391. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.