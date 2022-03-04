Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Everspin Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

Shares of MRAM traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 346,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78. Everspin Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $14.36.

In related news, CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 19,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $203,743.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Everspin Technologies by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 99,548 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $6,441,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRAM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Everspin Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

