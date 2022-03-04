Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Evolving Systems has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22.

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 170,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $314,903.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 371,281 shares of company stock worth $676,662. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evolving Systems by 102.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolving Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

