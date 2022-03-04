Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Evolving Systems has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22.
In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 170,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $314,903.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 371,281 shares of company stock worth $676,662. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
About Evolving Systems (Get Rating)
Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolving Systems (EVOL)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.