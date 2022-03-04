Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EVK. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.13 ($37.23).

FRA:EVK traded down €1.17 ($1.31) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €25.09 ($28.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,294 shares. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($37.04). The business’s fifty day moving average is €28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.18.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

