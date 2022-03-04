Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Cut to C$47.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.75.

Exchange Income stock opened at $32.09 on Monday. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

