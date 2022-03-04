Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Cut to C$47.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EIF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.80.

TSE:EIF opened at C$40.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$37.24 and a twelve month high of C$47.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 26.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 145.41%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

