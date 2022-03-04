Exeedme Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a market cap of $14.68 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00042529 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.89 or 0.06607370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,447.02 or 1.00135323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00045000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00047492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

