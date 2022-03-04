Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.27.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of EXEL opened at $21.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $447,321.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $828,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 231,316 shares of company stock worth $4,363,434 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Exelixis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Exelixis by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.