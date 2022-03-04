EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stake Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 84,955 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EZCORP by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in EZCORP during the third quarter worth $160,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in EZCORP by 9.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in EZCORP during the third quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in EZCORP during the second quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

EZPW stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. EZCORP had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.59%. As a group, analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

