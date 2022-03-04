F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.23. F5 Networks reported earnings of $2.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $10.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $10.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $13.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

FFIV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.65.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $41,361.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $324,281.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,902 shares of company stock worth $2,128,053 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $201.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.12 and its 200 day moving average is $215.04. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

