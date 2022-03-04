Falcon Project (FNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $827.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00042686 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.07 or 0.06639903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,786.58 or 0.99857296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00047691 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Falcon Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falcon Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falcon Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

