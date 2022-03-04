Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the January 31st total of 136,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FANUY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 625,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,209. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. Fanuc has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FANUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

