Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.16

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 1092717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

