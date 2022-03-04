Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Shares Up 6.1%

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $21.00. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 3.53%.

Farmers Bankshares, Inc, a bank holding company, which engages in the commercial banking. It offers loans, plastic cards and bank accounts. The company was founded on July 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Windsor, VA.

