Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.41 Million

Brokerages forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) will report $10.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $15.00 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $11.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $49.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $62.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $104.46 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $270.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.46% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

FATE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

In other news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $385,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,702 shares of company stock worth $6,239,837. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 97.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after buying an additional 63,303 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 36.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $3,013,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.47. 943,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,701. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.81. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $98.29.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

