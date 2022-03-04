Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Wedbush

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

FATE has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $98.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.97.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.46%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,191,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,206,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,702 shares of company stock worth $6,239,837 over the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 36.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,013,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

